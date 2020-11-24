Canarc Resource Corp.: Canarc Receives Exploration Permit and Prepares Site Facilities for Environmental Study and Drill Program at New Polaris Property, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE November 24, 2020 / Canarc Resource Corp. (TSX:CCM)(OTCQB:CRCUF)(Frankfurt:CAN) has received a multi-year exploration permit from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources to conduct exploration work at its 100% owned New Polaris Gold Mine project in northern British Columbia. Initial site preparation work has been completed to facilitate the environmental baseline study and infill drilling required to advance to a feasibility study.

Scott Eldridge, Canarc's CEO, stated: "This exploration permit for New Polaris opens the door for us to start advancing the project towards feasibility. New Polaris is Canarc's highest grade and most advanced gold mine project. The exploration permit, environmental study and drill program will further de-risk the project and unlock its full value for our shareholders."

The property currently has permanent camp facilities that include bunkhouses, kitchen, mine dry, core shack and warehouses for heavy equipment, these are being readied to resume exploration activities. Preparation work completed to date includes:

Drained water from the airstrip and drill collar locations

Cleared brush from site roadways and airstrip

Converted core logging room at bunkhouse #1 into a new kitchen and dining area

Activated the electrical and water systems

Maintenance on the bulldozer, backhoe, excavator and 6X6 vehicle

The camp and infrastructure will accommodate a 20 person field crew to facilitate further environmental, drilling and related activities.

Canarc has contracted Hemmera Envirochem Inc. and they have initiated twelve months of environmental baseline studies required to submit an Environmental Assessment Certificate application which will be the critical first step in advancing the project through the BC mine permitting process.

The New Polaris Gold Mine consists of 61 contiguous Crown-granted mineral claims and one modified grid claim covering 850 hectares. It is located in north-western British Columbia about 100 kilometers south of Atlin, BC and 60 km northeast of Juneau, Alaska. The deposit is an early Tertiary, mesothermal gold-arsenic vein system occupying shear zones cross-cutting late Paleozoic andesitic volcanic rocks of the Stikine assemblage. It was mined by underground methods from 1938 to 1942, and from 1946 to early 1951, producing approximately 245,000 oz gold from 740,000 tonnes of ore at an average grade of 10.3 g/t gold. Three main veins ("AB, C and Y") were mined over widths up to 5 meters to a maximum depth of 150 m and have been traced by drilling for up to 1,000 m along strike and up to 800 m down dip, still open for expansion.

The property contains a mineral resource of 586,000 oz gold at 10.8 gpt in the Indicated category and 485,000 ozs gold at 10.2 gpt in the Inferred category at a 4.0 gpt gold cut-off grade, as defined by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves and described in the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Document dated February 28, 2019 (news release March 4, 2019).

At a gold price of US$1500 per oz, $CA/$US exchange rate of 0.71, cash costs (US$400 per oz) and AISC (US$469 per oz ), the updated PEA (news release May 20, 2020) shows an after-tax NPV (5%) of US$333 million with an after-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 56% and a 1.9 year pay-back period. On a pre-tax basis, the undiscounted life-of-mine cash flow totals CA$847 million with a 68% IRR and a 1.7 year pay-back period (news release May 20, 2020).

Given the conceptual nature of the PEA, there is no certainty that the preliminary economic assessment results will be realized and the purpose of the feasibility study is to define the operational and financial metrics of this high grade gold mine project for construction.

Canarc is focused on creating shareholder value by advancing its attractive Canadian gold projects and monetizing its portfolio of gold projects in Nevada though sale or joint venture.

Garry Biles, P. Eng, President & COO for Canarc Resource Corp, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Canarc - Canarc Resource Corp. is a growth-oriented gold exploration company focused on generating superior shareholder returns by discovering, exploring and developing strategic gold deposits in North America. The Company is currently advancing two core assets, each with substantial gold resources, and has initiated a high impact exploration strategy to acquire and explore new properties that have district-scale gold discovery potential. Canarc shares trade on the TSX: CCM and the OTCQB: CRCUF.

