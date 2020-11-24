IntraBio Inc.: IntraBio Appoints Jim Meyers as President and CEO

OXFORD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / IntraBio Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, announced today that Jim Meyers has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mallory Factor will continue his role as Executive Chairman of IntraBio.

Mr. Meyers is an accomplished commercial leader and brings more than thirty years of experience within the biotechnology industry. Twenty-two of those thirty years were spent at Gilead Sciences, most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Worldwide Commercial Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, where he was responsible for the commercialization of all Gilead products, including pricing and market access, in North America, Europe, Middle East, Australia, and Japan.

During his time at Gilead, Mr. Meyers led some of the most important product launches in biopharmaceutical history, including 11 brands with peak annual revenue of over $1billion each and the two most successful launches in history as measured by first year revenue: Harvoni & Sovaldi. Since February 2018, Mr. Meyers has served as a Senior Advisor to several different biopharmaceutical companies, including Gilead and the Boston Consulting Group. He serves on the Board of three publicly-traded biotech companies: Sangamo Therapeutics, CytomX Therapeutics, and Arbutus Biopharma. Mr. Meyers holds a B.S. in Economics from Boston College.

Mr. Meyers joins IntraBio after the company recently reported positive results from its IB1001-201 multinational clinical trial with IB1001 (N-acetyl-L-leucine) for the treatment of Niemann-Pick disease Type C (NPC). IB1001 demonstrated statistical significance in both its primary and secondary endpoints and clear clinically meaningful improvement in symptoms, functioning, and quality of life in both pediatric and adult patients with NPC in 6 weeks.

"As we continue to prepare for our commercial transition, I am excited to welcome Jim as our new President & CEO," said Mallory Factor, Executive Chairman of IntraBio. "Jim has the unique experience of building a biotech company from inception to an industry-leading company with a strong track record of executive leadership and commercial success."

"I am delighted to be joining IntraBio," said Jim Meyers. "I have been following the progress of IntraBio for some time and see the incredible potential it has to deliver novel therapies for diseases with unmet medical need. IntraBio has been able to generate significant momentum not only with its recent NPC data, but also with its parallel studies in GM2 Gangliosidosis and Ataxia-Telangiectasia that will read out early next year. Beyond these ultra-rare diseases, I'm excited by the potential of these compounds to address larger neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. I look forward to working with the IntraBio team, in partnership with treating physicians and patient organizations, to advance the exciting pipeline."

Mr. Meyers will take up his role at IntraBio immediately.

About IntraBio

IntraBio Inc is a biopharmaceutical company with a late-stage drug pipeline including novel treatments for common and rare neurodegenerative diseases. IntraBio's platform technologies result from decades of research and investment at premier universities and institutions worldwide. Its clinical programs leverage the expertise in lysosomal function and intracellular calcium signaling of its scientific founders from the University of Oxford and the University of Munich.

IntraBio's management team and consultants have a successful track record of drug development in the USA and Europe. IntraBio's team translates innovative scientific research in the fields of lysosomal biology, autophagy, and neurology into novel drugs for a broad spectrum of genetic and neurodegenerative diseases so to significantly improve the lives of patients and their families.

IntraBio Inc is a US corporation with its principal operations in Oxford, United Kingdom.

