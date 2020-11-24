Petroteq Energy Inc: Petroteq Energy Announces That Work to Upgrade the Capacity and Reliability of Its Oil Sands Plant at Asphalt Ridge Is Nearing Completion

Company Says Commissioning of the Plant Now Planned to Begin During the Week of November 30, 2020

SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") ‎‎(TSXV:PQE)(‎OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an integrated oil ‎company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-‎extraction technologies, announced that work to upgrade the capacity and reliability of its oil sands plant at Asphalt Ridge (the "POSP") is nearing completion with commissioning of the POSP now planned to begin during the week of November 30, 2020.

The Company is further pleased to announce that:

All critical equipment has been received and installed at the POSP. Installation of buildings over the nitrogen system and the vapor recovery system and erection of wind-walls at the mixing tank area and decanter deck were completed this past weekend to better allow for operations during winter months. Pressure testing of piping systems is currently underway as part of POSP pre-commissioning activities in preparation for plant start-up.

All site personnel completed mandatory Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) training last week in advance of the restart of mining and ore handling operations. Rental equipment needed for ore crushing and handling is scheduled to arrive on site over the course of this week.

Subcontract mining quotations have been received and are being evaluated with a formal mining subcontract expected to be placed this week.

First fills of solvent and other consumables is expected to be delivered early next week.

George Stapleton, Petroteq COO, commented: "We expect to spend most of the first two weeks of December completing commissioning activities and shaking down various systems within the POSP prior to once again operating the full POSP and extracting oil from oil sands. The team at site has worked around a number of supplier delays and the impacts of the recent declaration by the Governor of Utah of a COVID State of Emergency in Utah, but in spite of that we have successfully remained mostly on schedule and have already begun pre-commissioning of plant front-end systems. All of us are looking forward to restarting oil production and validating that the POSP upgrades have been a success."

In addition, the Company intends to complete a shares for debt transaction, pursuant to which it will issue 1,538,461 common shares in satisfaction of US$60,000 of indebtedness owed to an arm's length service provider. The Company determined (with the creditor's consent) to satisfy the foregoing indebtedness with common shares in order to preserve the Company's cash for use on its extraction technology in Asphalt Ridge, Utah, and for working capital. The transaction is subject to completion and execution of a definitive agreement and all necessary approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange. The common shares issuable pursuant to the transaction will be issued in reliance on exemptions from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and applicable state securities laws, and will be issued as "restricted securities" (as defined in Rule 144 under the U.S. Securities Act). In addition, such securities will be subject to a Canadian four-month hold period.

About Petroteq Energy Inc.

Petroteq is a clean technology company focused on the development, implementation and licensing of a patented, environmentally safe and sustainable technology for the extraction and reclamation of heavy oil and bitumen from oil sands and mineable oil deposits. Petroteq is currently focused on developing its oil sands resources at Asphalt Ridge and upgrading production capacity at its pilot heavy oil extraction facility located near Vernal, Utah.

Petroteq believes that ‎its technology can produce a relatively sweet heavy crude oil from deposits of oil ‎sands at Asphalt Ridge without requiring the use of water, and therefore without generating ‎wastewater which would otherwise require the use of other treatment or disposal facilities which could be ‎harmful to the environment. Petroteq's process is intended to be a more environmentally friendly ‎extraction technology that leaves clean residual sand that can be returned to the environment, without the use of tailings ponds or further remediation.

For more information, visit www.Petroteq.energy.

