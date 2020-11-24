Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2020 | 14:32
MedSmart Group, Inc.: MedSmart Group Announces Their Subsidiary MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. Has Completed the Construction on the First New State of the Art Wellness Center

BAY HARBOR ISLANDS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / MedSmart Group, Inc's., (OTC PINK:KNSCD) Subsidiary company ,MedSmart Wellness Centers Inc. A Men's health, Anti-aging, and well-being center, has added a brand-new state of the art facility in Aventura Florida. The 2,000sq ft. facility is complete with the latest technologies available in healthcare for men. The Center is close to completion, and close to the main hospital campus in the city of Aventura. We are anticipating the grand opening by mid-January, 2021.

The new office is located in the Aventura Corporate Center, 20801 Biscayne Blvd. Aventura Florida, first floor, a beautiful, Modern structured building. The building houses other prestigious firms such as Morgan Stanley, and the Memorial Cancer Institute,

MedSmart has also contracted with "On the Map Marketing" www.onthemapmarketing.com for the development of our online Website, social marketing, SEO, Google adds, key words, Instagram, and Facebook adds.

"We are very excited at the coming opening of our first center. Our first center is a model of the next 6 centers that we are planning to open over the next 18 months. The first center is projected to do $2,500,00 the first year, not including the Telemedicine side and the online sales" said Calvin Lewis President of MedSmart Group Inc.

About MedSmart Group, Inc.
MedSmart Group Inc. and Mens Wellness Centers is a professional network of Medical Centers specializing in "Anti-Aging Treatments" that improve the overall health and quality-of-life of male patients in a comfortable, casual and discreet setting. All of our procedures are administered by licensed physicians and other medical professionals that specialize in the latest treatment options available for the unique needs of men, through our centers along with the availablity of face to face visits through Telemedicine, and overnight delivery of Meds.

Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

MedSmart Group, Inc.
844 544 4014
info@medsmartgroup.com
www.medsmartcenters.com
www.medsmartgroup.com

SOURCE: MedSmart Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618097/MedSmart-Group-Announces-Their-Subsidiary-MedSmart-Wellness-Centers-Inc-Has-Completed-the-Construction-on-the-First-New-State-of-the-Art-Wellness-Center

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
