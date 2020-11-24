EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.: EnviroLeach and Group 11 to Present at the 2020 Yukon Geoscience Virtual Conference

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. ("EnviroLeach"), (CSE:ETI)(OTCQB:EVLLF)(FSE:7N2) is pleased to announce that it will be presenting at the Yukon Geoscience Virtual Online Conference on November 24th at 10:00AM PST.

EnviroLeach is pleased to co-host its first technical presentation with Group 11 Technologies Inc. at the Yukon Geoscience Virtual Forum as it works to test and develop In Place Mining of precious metals. Group 11 Technologies Inc. was developed out of the first-in-the-world test to recover gold utilizing the patent-protected EnviroLeach Process on material gathered and processed in the Yukon.

EnviroLeach and Group 11 will present its technical panel discussion, 'How Do You Mine Gold Without Moving a Rock', on Tuesday, November 24th at 10:00AM PST. For more information on the 2020 Geoscience Virtual Conference please visit: https://yukongeoscience.ca/index.php/schedule. A link to the panel presentation will be provided on social media outlets following the Geoscience Conference.

About Group 11 Technologies Inc.

Group 11 is a private US-based company committed to the development and application of environmentally and socially responsible precious metals mineral extraction. The combination of non-invasive extraction technology and environmentally friendly processes to recover gold and other metals provides an alternate solution to conventional open pit and underground mineral extraction. The goal of advancing sustainable extraction considers growing concerns surrounding water use and discharge, carbon footprint, energy consumption, community stakeholders and workplace safety while addressing a growing global need for metals in our daily lives. Group 11 is owned by EnviroLeach Technologies Inc. (OTCQB:EVLLF)(CSE:ETI), Encore Energy Corp. (OTCQB:ENCUF)(TSXV:EU) and Golden Predator Mining Corp. (OTCQB:NTGSF)(TSXV:GPY).

About EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

EnviroLeach is engaged in the development and commercialization of environmentally-friendly formulas and technologies for the treatment of materials in the primary and secondary metals sectors. Using its proprietary non-cyanide, water-based, neutral pH treatment process EnviroLeach extracts precious metals from ores, concentrates, and E-Waste.

Backed by the momentum of the first-class staff of scientists and engineers, tens of thousands of individual tests and assays, independent validations, strategic partners and tens of thousands of hours in research and development, EnviroLeach's technology is emerging as a potential new standard for the provision of eco-friendly methods for the hydrometallurgical extraction of precious metals in both the mining and E-Waste sectors. Further information is available on the EnviroLeach web site:https://EnviroLeach.com

Contact Information:

Jason Leikam

VP Corporate Development

EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

info@EnviroLeach.com

(604) 282-0601

SOURCE: EnviroLeach Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618172/EnviroLeach-and-Group-11-to-Present-at-the-2020-Yukon-Geoscience-Virtual-Conference