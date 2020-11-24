ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream's WinQuik App Continues Its App Marketing Campaign Launched November 17th, 2020 with Live Action Ads Debuting During Halftime of Tonight's Live Trivia Game

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / ClickStream (OTC PINK:CLIS), the creator of the WinQuik trivia digital gaming platform announced today that its marketing campaign that began with Google and App Store ads on November 17, 2020 will continue tonight with the premiere of its live action ads. The first commercial in WinQuik's 'Escape in the Game' campaign will air during halftime of tonight's live 8:30 PM ET game hosted by Howie Schwab. The commercials featuring WinQuik hosts Pooch Hall and Amber Theoharis, will also air on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and other digital platforms. The 'Escape in the Game' theme promotes the trivia app's engaging nature. Two live action ads have been produced in multiple versions to fit a spectrum of media platforms.

Amber Theoharis, WinQuik's Vice President of Original Programming, stated, "Anyone who's played WinQuik app knows how fun it is and how quickly one can get sucked into the game. That, along with the high demand for 1-vs-1 challenges is what inspired this ad campaign. Pooch Hall is hilarious in the commercials and we hope our fans have as much fun watching the spots as we did producing the campaign."

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company's initial offering WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. WinQuik shows feature celebrity hosts such as: Actor Pooch Hall, NFL quarterback and former NASA intern Joshua Dobbs, New York City restaurateur and celebrity chef Jordan Andino, NFL Network's Brian Baldinger, U.S. Army Green Beret and survival expert Mykel Hawke, former ESPN host Howie "The Sultan of Sports Trivia" Schwab and Emmy-Award winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and ClickStream's Vice President of Original Programming Amber Theoharis. Show subject matter includes sports, survival, Hollywood, travel, the Bible, space, food and much more. Game types are set up dynamically with daily, live games played for cash prizes and non-live games available to play multiple times daily. As a free-mium platform, ClickStream monetizes the platform with corporate sponsors, advertisers and in app purchases. For more information please visit: web: www.clickstream.technology or www.winquik.com | twitter: www.twitter.com/winquikapp or www.twitter.com/ClickstreamC | Instagram: www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

