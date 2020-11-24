Vivakor, Inc.: Vivakor Reports Key Performance Indicator of 20 Tons Per Hour for its Separation Rate of Oil from Contaminated Soil

Based on its Remediation Processing Center Technology in Operations in Utah

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Vivakor, Inc. (OTC PINK:VIVK), a socially responsible operator, acquirer and developer of clean energy technologies and environmental solutions, primarily focused on soil remediation, is pleased to announce that it has achieved an important Key Performance Indicator (KPI) in separating oil from contaminated soil material at its Remediation Processing Center (RPC) in Utah. The RPC has successfully separated soil material containing up to 18% oil at a rate of 20 tons per hour. The Company has plans of deploying multiple RPC's over the next year in multiple locations worldwide that will accomplish the Company's mission to utilize clean technology to turn waste material into a valuable fuel or other useful product.

Vivakor Chief Executive Officer, Matt Nicosia, commented, "This achievement represents a significant milestone in the Company's deployment of the RPC clean technology. Each RPC will be able to process at a minimum 20 tons an hour and, depending on the project, can operate 24 hours per day. We are excited to achieve this KPI as it validates and supports our revenue model and financing structure for the RPCs. We look forward to continuing to maximize the value of the end product for both energy needs and infrastructure."

About Vivakor, Inc.

Vivakor, Inc. (VIVK), a clean energy technology and asset acquisition company with a focus in the area of natural resources. Vivakor's corporate mission is to create, acquire and accumulate distinct assets, intellectual properties, and exceptional technologies that produce solid returns to its valued shareholders and partners. The company currently focuses on bitumen (heavy crude) extraction from shallow, oil-laden areas in Eastern Utah, along with petroleum-based remediation projects across the globe. The technologies utilized are low-cost, proprietary and proving themselves industry disruptive when measured by a number of important factors. The general business model has been to be an acquisition hub, focused on building and acquiring cash-flowing assets in discrete areas that have an acknowledged technological advantage and enable a substantial market opportunity within significant target markets across the globe. Our research, and the technology we acquire are anchored by our relationships with synergistic partners and product-specific commercialization strategies. From the point of product or technology conception, or through acquisition, development and commercialization, we expect to have strategic partners, joint ventures or licensing arrangements in place for many of our products in order to sustain revenue attainment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and uncertainties, including economic slowdown affecting companies, our ability to successfully develop products, rapid change in our markets, changes in demand for our future products, legislative, regulatory and competitive developments and general economic conditions. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties discussed in Vivakor's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which factors may be incorporated herein by reference. Forward-looking statements may be identified but not limited by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

