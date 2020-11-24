The global polyethylene foam market size is poised to grow by USD 2.19 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis
With the growth of the automotive industry, the demand for PE is also increasing. One of the main reasons for this is that PE foams are increasingly being used in the automotive industry in various applications such as thermal insulation, noise and vibration reduction, sealing against air, water, dust, and sound reflection. This demand is further expected to increase during the forecast period with the growth of the automobile industry.
Report Highlights:
- The major polyethylene foam market growth came from the XLPE foams segment. The main application of XLPE foams is in the packaging of fragile goods owing to their outstanding vibration dampening and insulation properties.
- APAC was the largest polyethylene foam market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for packaging and rising construction.
- The global polyethylene foam market is fragmented. Armacell International SA, Dafa AS, FoamPartner Switzerland AG, INOAC Corp., JSP Corp., Palziv Inc., Pregis LLC, Rogers Foam Corp., Sealed Air Corp., and Zotefoams Plc, are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this polyethylene foam market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global polyethylene foam market 2020-2024 is expected to have a neutral impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to re-evaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Augmented investment in R&D of PE foams will be a Key Market Trend
Vendors in the market are investing in R&D to develop advanced, bio-based, and recyclable PE foams with the aim to increase the manufacture of efficient eco-friendly PE foams. Additionally, vendors are working on increasing the shock absorbency and elasticity of PE foams to provide better protection to packed products for packaging and shipping. This increasing modification in the PR foams will further increase its usage that will lead to the growth of this industry during the forecast period.
Polyethylene Foam Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist polyethylene foam market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the polyethylene foam market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the polyethylene foam market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of polyethylene foam market vendors
