Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - The past couple of years have seen incredible growth for Reliant Pools Inc. and its parent company, Reliant Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: RELT). Recently, the Austin-based pool company signed a pool installation contract worth a monumental $360,724.00, with expectations of the project possibly coming in over $400,000.00 by the time additions are added. It represents the largest signed contract to date, but will likely not be the last. The company is very excited to grow at such a rapid pace and serve the needs of Austin homeowners. Despite the current health crisis plaguing the nation, Reliant Pools hasn't slowed down. In fact, it's quite the opposite.

The year 2019 came with record-breaking figures for Reliant Pools, and 2020 is already explosively surpassing last year's numbers. With the latest pool contract being taken on by Reliant Pools, 2021 is poised to be an even more successful year for the company. The pandemic has encouraged Austin homeowners to take a closer look at how they can enjoy staying at home as physical distancing measures and threats of lockdowns continue to take place. As such, an increasing number of homeowners are considering installing pools in their homes as an alternative to vacationing outside their local boundaries. Among all the home improvements that homeowners seek to make, installing pools continues to be one of the most popular choices.

Reliant Holdings' other company, Reliant Custom Homes, is also contributing a great deal to the success of the umbrella company. Reliant Custom Homes continues to receive requests from Austin residents to construct custom-made homes, and is now building in the rapidly-growing Lago Vista lakeside community located just north-west of Austin, Texas. The most recent plan the company has been part of is for a 3-bedroom, 2-story home perched on a pie-shaped lot in a quiet cul-de-sac. Reliant Pools, Reliant Homes, and their parent company, Reliant Holdings look forward to more anticipated deals as the year draws to a close and the new year approaches.

About Reliant Holdings Inc. (OTCQB: RELT)

Reliant Holdings was established in 2013 as Reliant Pools. Since then, the company has quickly expanded into a publicly traded organization that now includes Reliant Custom Homes. After a record-breaking 2019, Reliant continues to grow its operations and has exceeded their goals in 2020, and expected to do the same in 2021.

