ZP Realty Capital LLC a/k/a Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Arranged Financing for Three Skilled Nursing Facilities in Two States

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, has recently negotiated mortgages for three Skilled Nursing/Assisted Living Facilities in Potage, Pennsylvania and Donnellson and Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

Zev Pollak is the founder and president of ZP Realty Capital LLC, a privately-held real estate company based in Brooklyn, New York.

ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged new mortgage packages for three Skilled Nursing Facilities. The first mortgage in the amount of $4,250,000 for a refinance of a 72-bed Skilled Nursing/Assisted Living Facility located in Potage, Pennsylvania. This mortgage is for a four year term, and the loan is interest-only for the entire period.

ZP Realty Capital also negotiated a new mortgage for two additional Skilled Nursing Facilities in the total amount of $2,800,000. These facilities, both located in Iowa, total 105 beds between them. The first facility is located in Donnellson, Iowa and the second is in Pleasant Valley, Iowa.

These transactions were all negotiated by company founder and president, Zev Pollak. Despite the challenges posed to many New York-based realty companies caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic, ZP Realty Capital LLC remains successful in negotiations taking place in and out of state. These are just the latest examples of the continued success ZP Realty Capital LLC is working hard to achieve.

"It is satisfying to know that due to our hard work and the experience we bring to the table in negotiations, our company remains successful in the face of the difficulties the US economy is encountering due to Covid-19," says founder and president, Zev Pollak.

