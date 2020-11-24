Aaron Eichler Unveils New Professional Business Website for Strategic Consulting

Strategic Consulting is a top-tier management consulting firm based in Minnesota. The firm works diligently to improve corporate performance while helping clients overcome business challenges.

The Founder and Managing Director of Strategic Consulting, Aaron Eichler, is pleased to announce the official launch of his professional business website, https://www.strategicconsulting.xyz/

As a highly successful executive with experience in a wide range of industries and geographies, Eichler takes pride in helping business owners and leaders improve their corporate performance. Initially founded to help mid-size companies reach their full potential, the firm now also serves larger corporate organizations throughout the state of Minnesota.

The professionals at Strategic Consulting specialize in strategy and corporate finance, growth and corporate development, business transformation and capital allocation, as well as organization and talent concerns. The firm also has experience in a vast range of industries including: aerospace and defense, consumer products, fashion and luxury, financial services, forest products, infrastructure and construction, media and entertainment, renewable energy, private equity, retail, transportation, and technology and communications.

"While the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted corporate America, our experts continue to implement processes to uphold productivity while promoting a high-performance culture" states Founder and Managing Director, Aaron Eichler.

As a firm that strongly believes in going above and beyond for its clientele, Eichler and his staff are committed to providing top-quality service.

For more information on their areas of expertise and for a complete list of their services, please visit the official site https://www.strategicconsulting.xyz/

About Aaron Eichler

Aaron Eichler is a thriving business leader with an extensive range of professional skills. Holding a bachelor of arts in economics from Macalester College, Eichler also went on to obtain a master of business administration from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Management. Having built a career from his experiences at Prudential and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, he now works as an independent management consultant and business strategist.

