During the plenary meeting of its European Works Council held on November 18, Korian (Paris:KORI) signed the Principles for the Empowerment of Women. This program, an initiative of UN Women and the United Nations Global Compact, defines seven principles that support the empowerment of women in business, in the labour market and in society. Korian is the first signatory in France in the healthcare sector, alongside the 3,500 companies worldwide that have ratified them, and is strongly committed to improving the position of women in the workplace and in society as whole.

"I am very proud that Korian reaffirms its commitment to women's rights in the workplace, by making this approach part of our European social dialogue. This membership is a further step in Korian's strategy in favour of diversity, inclusion, training and career management, particularly for women, who represent 82% of our workforce," underlines Sophie Boissard, CEO of the Korian Group

Korian is particularly and actively engaged in three of the seven principles described in the "Women's Empowerment Principles", around "the health, safety and well-being of employees" (principle no. 3), "the education, training and professional development of women" (principle no. 4) and "measuring and reporting progress towards gender equality" (principle no. 7). The reflection initiated within the framework of the working groups of its European Works Council will make it possible to draw up action plans relating to these commitments.

Since 2019, the Group has been a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to the 10 principles relating to human rights, labour standards, the environment and the fight against corruption.

Korian is also one of the first companies committed to combatting violence against women, with its membership in the European program "OneInThreeWomen" from 2018.

At the same time, the Group has defined its Corporate Social and Environmental Responsibility strategy through 15 commitments, including an increase in the proportion of women in top management (50% by 2023) and a doubling the percentage of employees enrolled in a qualifying training program (8% by 2023). The Group's CSR ambitions are perfectly consistent with its corporate project, "In Caring Hands", and are in line with the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the UN for 2030.

