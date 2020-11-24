DJ PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA)

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA) 24-Nov-2020 / 16:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PJSC Magnit notifies on the transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons clearly associated with them (PDMR/PCA) Krasnodar, Russia (24 November, 2020): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, the Group), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the change of stake in the charter capital of PJSC Magnit owned by Jan Gezinus Dunning, CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors of PJSC Magnit. On November 24, 2020 the Company was notified on the following changes: Name Date of Share in Ordinary Share in the Ordinary change the shares charter shares charter stake capital stake after capital before after change change before change change Jan November 0.167145% 0.167145% 0.173825%[1] 0.167145% Gezinu 23, 2020 s Dunnin g [1] including 34,035 Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs"), which certify the rights in relation to ordinary shares of PJSC "Magnit" at a ratio of 5 GDRs per 1 ordinary share. Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated ?) Name Jan Gezinus Dunning 2 Reason for the notification ?) CEO, President, Chairman of the Management Board and member of the Board of Directors of PJSC "Magnit". Position/status b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer ?) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted ?) Description of the Global depositary receipts financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN US55953Q2021 b) Acquisition of PJSC "Magnit" global depositary receipts Nature of the transaction c) Price (EUR) volume 12.7649786983987 34,035 Price(s) and volume(s) d) Aggregated information Price (EUR) Aggregated volume 12.7649786983987 34,035 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the November 23, 2020 transaction f) Place of the outside a trading venue transaction For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Director for Investor Relations Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Dina Chistyak Director for Investor Relations Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Email: press@magnit.ru Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 21,154 stores (14,699 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 5,986 drogerie stores) in 3,819 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 88428 EQS News ID: 1150276 End of Announcement EQS News Service

