Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2020 | 15:05
FactSet Research Systems Inc.: FactSet Schedules First Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Nov. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications, and industry-leading services, today announced that it will release its financial and operating results for the first quarter fiscal 2021, ending November 30, 2020, on Monday, December 21, 2020. FactSet will also host a conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. eastern time on December 21, 2020.

The following information is provided for investors who would like to participate in the conference call and webcast:

U.S. Participants:833.726.6487
International Participants:830.213.7677
Passcode:9276789
Webcast:FactSet Q1 2021 Earnings Call (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kjbakwvm)


An archived webcast with the accompanying slides will be available at the Company's investor relations websitefor one year after the conclusion of the live event. The earnings call transcript will be available via FactSet CallStreet. An audio replay of this conference will also be available until December 28, 2020 via the following telephone numbers: 855.859.2056 in the U.S. and 404.537.3406 internationally using passcode 9276789.

About FactSet

FactSet. Learn more at www.factset.comand follow us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/factset.

FactSet
Media & Investor Relations Contact:
Rima Hyder
+1 857.265.7523
rima.hyder@factset.com


© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
