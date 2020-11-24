Brigadier Gold Limited: Brigadier Intercepts 46 Grams of Gold per Tonne Over 1 Metre in First Ever Diamond Drill Hole at Picachos

Trench Sampling returns 15.5 grams gold per tonne over 1.6 metres at San Agustin Vein

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Brigadier Gold Limited (the "Company" or "Brigadier") (TSXV:BRG), (OTC:BGADF), (FSE:B7LM) is pleased to announce assay results for the first three diamond drill holes ("DH-BRG-001, 002 and 003") of a 5000 metre, 40-hole program at its Picachos Property, El Rosario, Sinaloa Mexico ("Picachos"). In addition, assays have been received for surface rock-chip channel samples (trenches) across the San Agustin Vein.

The drill program is currently active on hole number 18 having completed approximately 2158 total metres. The first 14 holes of the program tested approximately 225 meters of strike length in the San Agustin vein, with holes with 15 - 18 now testing Los Tejones, approximately 1 kilometre northeast of San Agustin on the same regional east-northeast trending Cocolmeca shear zone. A steady flow of samples continues to be shipped to SGS Labs in Durango with additional assays expected imminently.

"I'm pleased that the vision I had when assembling this project over many years is starting to take shape," said Michelle Robinson, Picachos Chief Geologist. "As good as the assays were in BRG-001 the drill appears to have cut through old underground workings reducing the potential reported overall width of mineralized material. With 40-holes and 5000 metres of drilling in this program, I'm confident we will continue to add significant value to the project".

The 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property is centered over the historic "Viva Zapata" National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico, approximately 4 hours by road from the city of Mazatlan. Picachos features over 160 historic mines and workings, and at least 46 veins including San Agustin.

"We are very encouraged with the early success of the inaugural diamond drill program at Picachos," remarked Ranjeet Sunder, President and CEO of Brigadier Gold. "To confirm high grade gold mineralization in a vein system totaling 8 kilometres in length, within a property that hosts multiple of these systems is exciting and points to further discovery potential within the project. Given Michelle's intimate knowledge of Picachos, combined with a robust historical data set, we are confident that the prospective targets we have chosen will continue to yield strong results".

All of the first three diamond drill holes intercepted the mineralized fault contact between thickly laminated graphitic and pyritic argillite in the hangingwall and intermediate pyroclastic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation in the footwall. Mineralized portions of the fault are brecciated, and higher precious metal grades are evident in cockade quartz breccias and crustiform quartz veinlets that occur both in argillite and in the volcanic rocks. Collectively, these holes tested up to 170 metres below surface. All results are reported in Table 1, below. The objective of this fence of holes was to tightly constrain the orientation of the structure for exploration along-strike and down-dip outside the immediate mine area.

Prior to drilling, Brigadier completed due-diligence surface and underground rock chip channel sampling on exposed parts of the San Agustin Vein. On surface, the contact between the volcanic and metamorphic rocks is sheared and leached due to weathering, nonetheless, anomalous values of 0.39 g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag across 7 metres were determined for trench BRG-93958, and clearly imply the presence of a major structure below surface. Similarly, values of 3.21 g/t Au and 184 g/t Ag across 1 metre were assayed for BRG-93976, located 150 metres northeast of BRG-93958. Underground, approximately 15 metres north of BRG-93958, chip-channel sample line BRG-120604 was cut 20 metres below surface from a historically mined surface shaft (Pozo Mojonera) and contains 7.53 g/t Au and 113 g/t Ag across 1.5 metres. A second underground sample line, BRG-120601, was cut from 23 metres below surface. This result was 15.49 g/t Au and 109 g/t Ag across 1.55 metres. The central portion of this sample line contained the most gold, with values of 66.36 g/t Au and 99 g/t Ag across the central 0.35 metres. Finally, approximately 220 metres northeast of Pozo Mojonera, there is a surface trench that follows the San Agustin Vein for approximately 20 metres. A series of 1 metre wide chip-channel samples across the face of the trench yielded an average result of 4.89 g/t gold and 67 g/t Ag across 5 metres in trench BRG-104705.

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Michelle Robinson, MASc., P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Core and sample handling procedures are documented in the Company's press release dated October 22, 2020. Standard pulps, field duplicates, pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into the sample stream. The samples were analyzed by SGS Laboratories in Durango using fire-assay methods for gold, and ICP methods with a 4 acid digestion for silver and base metals. SGS is an accredited laboratory. It is the Qualified Person's opinion that the technical information disclosed in this press release is reliable.

Brigadier was formed to leverage the next major bull market in the natural resource sector, particularly precious metals. Our mandate is to acquire undervalued and overlooked projects with demonstrable potential for advancement.

Led by a management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration and capital markets development, we are focused on advanced exploration opportunities in politically stable jurisdictions.

