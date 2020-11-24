Anzeige
Dienstag, 24.11.2020
24.11.2020 | 15:08
Tradebloc Inc. Unveils New Debt Relief Services

Introducing Debt Settlement, Contract Cancellation, and Bankruptcy Services

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Tradebloc's new debt relief department will be headed up by Jesse Kyle Ruzicka, J.D. Jesse is a member of Tradebloc Inc.'s in-house legal counsel. He excels in diverse customer relations and brings a warm and forthright presence to the team. He has vast experience in a number of fields of law including municipal, health, wills and trusts, insurance defense, debt settlement, and bankruptcy. Jesse is passionate about assisting others to rise above their challenges in life, especially breaking free from debt and bondage. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business and Finance within the top 10 percent of his class, from Brigham Young University - Idaho. He served in more than 10 societies during his time in undergrad and law school, including the School Body Presidency, Women in Law, Family Law Assistance Program, and Business Organizations Law Society. Jesse obtained his law degree from the William S. Boyd School of Law, UNLV.

About Tradebloc, Inc.

Tradebloc, Inc® is recognized as a top leader in credit repair and credit- identity theft monitoring with consecutive years of triple-digit growth. Tradebloc is the nation's largest affiliate-based credit repair company and holds an A+ Rating with the Better Business Beuaru, adding thousands of new clients monthly.

For more information or questions, contact:
Tim Clark
info@tradebloc.com
(800) 554-7694

SOURCE: Tradebloc Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618160/Tradebloc-Inc-Unveils-New-Debt-Relief-Services

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
