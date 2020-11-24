PEG Companies Unveils New 'ARIA Apartments' Brand in Unique Extended Stay Conversion Strategy, Value-Add Fund

PEG is now operating the strategy in several states and has an initial fund closing date of Dec. 1, 2020

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / PEG Companies [PEG], a vertically integrated commercial real estate leader across North America, today unveiled its newest multifamily brand. Developed specifically for the PEG Extended Stay Conversion Fund, L.P. [PEG ESCF], the ARIA Apartments brand represents a unique strategy focused on the acquisition and conversion of discounted extended stay hotels into Class B multifamily housing.

"The ARIA Apartments brand plays to all of PEG's strengths while filling a growing need. Right now, we're seeing a major housing affordability crisis across the United States, and we are perfectly positioned to address that crisis in a way that maximizes returns for our investors," said Rob Fetzer, Chief Operating Officer at PEG.

Real-Time Response to COVID-19

Considering recent volatility in the markets, PEG's extended stay conversion strategy will initially focus on hotels that can be converted in ONE YEAR OR LESS. This focus gives PEG better access to the debt markets and more stable assets when facing an uncertain economy.

Structured as a value-add fund managed by PEG Capital Partners [PCP], the investment management arm of PEG Companies, PEG ESCF has an initial closing date of Dec. 1, 2020. The fund is currently targeting to raise $150 million in commitments.

"We liked the creative concept when we acquired our first 11 extended stay properties back in 2018, and we believe the strategy makes even more sense in today's current economic climate," said PEG Chief Executive Officer Cameron Gunter. "Opportunities like this do not present themselves often, as we are buying one of the hardest-hit asset classes during the COVID-19 pandemic and converting them into one of the most stable asset classes over the same time period."?

While the strategy continues to capture interest among investment groups across the country, with some even attempting to duplicate it, PEG remains one of only a handful of firms able to fully execute the entire process, from the initial acquisition to the ultimate disposition of the properties. With experienced teams that specialize in operating the acquired extended stay hotels and re-entitling, converting, and operating the new multifamily properties, PEG is now executing this strategy in several locations. The firm has four acquisitions currently under contract in Orlando, Florida; Overland Park, Kansas; Austin, Texas; and Buffalo, New York, with construction on track to commence before the year is over.

"We are prepared to operate the ARIA Apartments brand at the highest of levels. With new life and new energy, these properties stand to welcome residents to a vibrant and affordable place to call 'home,'" said PPG President Debra Spohn.

"Many of the newly converted ARIA Apartments will provide much-needed attainable housing for local workforces in these areas, and we are excited to begin leasing units. In most cases, county and other local advocates have been very helpful and supportive of what we are accomplishing, and we hope to be great partners to the communities with which we are working," added Soren Halladay, Chief Investment Officer at PEG.

PEG has scheduled a live webinar on Jan. 26 at 11 a.m. MT during which fund operators will explain the structure and conversion strategy in greater depth.

About PEG Companies:

PEG Companies ["PEG"] was founded in 2003 and is now one of the fastest-growing commercial real estate investment, development, and asset/property management firms in the West. With $1.5 billion AUM, PEG's mission is to create opportunities through grit, ingenuity, and expertise - providing the premier real estate investment experience. PEG owns and manages more than 5,200 hospitality keys across the U.S. and Canada with over 2,800 multifamily housing units and an additional 1,400 units under development, plus office, retail, and industrial space across the West. The firm sponsors multiple investment products on behalf of its investors and has produced net annualized returns of over 25% for the strategies it pursues. For more information about PEG, visit www.pegcompanies.com.

