Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Branded Products now Available on Store Shelves

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), proudly announces that it has entered into the retail market space and Kisses From Italy branded products are now available for sale on store shelves in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. The Company's first line of products will be targeting the organic and gluten-free market. Kisses From Italy products are now available for purchase at Fruits du Jour, a fruits and vegetable specialty grocery store located at 1655 Mont-Royal E, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H2J 1Z6 and at the Mastro Vinci retail store in Mississauga, Ontario located at 1075 Queensway East #15, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L4Y 4C8.

Kisses From Italy's retail products include a gluten-free pasta line made with yellow corn, black bean, beetroot or red-lentil. Also available are various types of gluten-free gnocchi made with potato, spinach, butternut squash and beetroot and a gluten-free lasagna product line that comes in a choice vegetarian, plant based and one which includes Beyond Meat as an ingredient. Also bearing the Kisses From Italy brand is the Company's initial line of organic, extra virgin, olive oil made with the highest quality olives and produced and imported directly from Italy.

Claudio Ferri, Kisses From Italy's co-founder, co-CEO and CIO commented, "we believe that Gluten-Free is the fastest growing food intolerance category in the last decade or so and it is difficult to argue of its importance and the impact it has had on peoples lives. The Gluten-Free market is showing potential worldwide and it has undergone a radical change from a specialty niche product to a mainstream product. Our team has worked thoroughly in finding products that cater to those suffering from Gluten intolerance and other related disorders, and we believe we can make a positive contribution to this market, while still offering an affordable quality product that is appetizing and savory. Our manufacturing and supply partners at Mastro Vinci have worked diligently in creating, in our opinion, a superior product that plays such an important role in today's world and we are proud to be associated with Mastro Vinci's products."

"I am especially proud of our team and of our distribution and retail partners. We have all worked hard to establish a network for launching our retail products and creating the groundwork for our franchise distribution network that will grow in importance to the company as we develop our franchising division. For me personally, working together with my business partner and friend, Claudio Ferri, to grow the Company for the last seven years, it is a fantastic feeling to see products with the Kisses From Italy brand on a retail store shelf outside of our own restaurants, for me, this is a dream come true. We continue to move forward and work to have our products in more stores in the near future", stated Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy.

The launching of Kisses From Italy retail products follows a recent announcement that the Company has taken steps to strengthen its distribution and manufacturing network with one of the goals being to establish product consistency across all corporate-owned and franchised locations. In working with Mastro Vinci, with operations based in both the U.S. and Canada, the Company believes they will play a pivotal role in its manufacturing and distribution across North America. Also mentioned in the recent announcement was the relationship established with AFC Inc. which plays a role in Kisses From Italy's international distribution network and product sourcing.

Official launch of the first Kisses From Italy branded products at Fruits du Jour located at 1655 Mont-Royal E, Montreal, Quebec, Canada H2J 1Z6

From left to right: Denis Senecal (President of Demasar Management), Claudio Ferri (Kisses From Italy, co-founder, co-CEO and CIO), Serge Nadon (co-owner, Fruits du Jour), Michele Di Turi (Kisses From Italy, co-founder, President and co-CEO), Pier Luigi Odorico (owner, Mastro Vinci) and Carmine Ferrara and Angela Franceschini (Owners of AFC Inc. distribution)

From left to right: Michele Di Turi (Kisses From Italy, co-founder, President and co-CEO) Donato Desiderato (co-owner, Fruits du Jour) and Claudio Ferri (Kisses From Italy, co-founder, co-CEO and CIO)

Kisses From Italy Organic Olive Oil, Made in Italy

Kisses From Italy Gluten-Free pasta, made with Yellow Corn, Beetroot, Red Lentil and Black Bean.

Kisses From Italy - Gluten Free Gnocchi - Butternut Squash, Spinach and Potato

Kisses From Italy - Lasagna - Vegetarian Lasagna, Plant-Based and Beyond Meat

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Additionally, the ultimate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our company's operations continues to evolve, is highly uncertain and subject to change.

For more information, please visit www.kissesfromitaly.com

Contact Information:

Kisses from Italy Inc.

305-423-7129

info@kissesfromitaly.com

SOURCE: Kisses from Italy Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618166/Kisses-from-Italy-Branded-Products-now-Available-on-Store-Shelves