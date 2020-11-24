GGX Gold Corp.: GGX GOLD COMMENCES Diamond Drilling to test Newly Discovery Perky Vein Surface Sample Assays up to 54.0 g/t Gold and 303 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its program at the Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp of south-central British Columbia.

Diamond drilling is now commencing on the Perky vein, a new discovery vein, where promising assay results were obtained from surface trenching this year. Grab and channel sample results ranged up to 54.0 grams per tonne gold, 303 grams per tonne silver and 397 grams per tonne tellurium. Channel samples assays averaged 22.7 grams per tonne gold, 107.6 grams per tonne silver and 67.0 grams per tonnes tellurium over a sampled length of 10.3 metres (refer to news release dated November 11).

Photo of Perky vein (red outline) exposed in surface trench.

The Perky vein is a parallel structure to the C.O.D. vein, where most of the drilling has been completed on the property to date. It is located 200 metres west of C.O.D., is vertically dipping, strikes northwest and is exposed over a strike length of 13.8 metres with an average width of 0.44 metres.

The drilling will initially test the vein at shallow depths beneath the surface trench and then follow the structure to increasing depths and along strike.

Photo mosaic of Perky trench showing vein outline (red) and sample results.

Map of Gold Drop Property showing areas of interest.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. Gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish, with over-limits checked using a 50-gram sample weight and gravimetric finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Barry Brown, CEO

604-488-3900

Office@GGXgold.com

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and GGX GOLD undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.

