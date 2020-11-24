Kibing Group and CECEP have announced plans to increase their PV glass and solar module capacities, respectively. China Energy Investment Corp is planning a 400 MW solar park in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. China's second-largest glass manufacturer, Kibing Group, announced on Monday that it signed an agreement with the government of Dongshan County, in the Fujian province, for the deployment of new PV glass production lines and the retrofitting of its existing lines. The company plans to invest around RMB4 billion (US$607 million) in this expansion plan, which is expected to be implemented ...

