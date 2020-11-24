Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.11.2020 | 15:41
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DFDS A/S: DANISH DEFENCE AND DFDS ENTER INTO NEW AGREEMENT

Investor news


Today, DFDS and the Joint Movement and Transport Organisation (JMTO), which provides strategic transport for Danish military missions, have entered into a new agreement. According to the agreement, a total of seven freight ferries (ro-ro) will be made available for the maritime transport of military materiel and equipment in connection with NATO preparedness, participation in military exercises and operations, and humanitarian crises.

The agreement, concluded after the task went out to public tender, replaces an earlier agreement between the Danish Defence and DFDS, and runs for six years.

On a day-to-day basis, the ferries will be deployed on DFDS' routes, and will be made available to the military when and to the extent requested by the Danish Defence.

The agreement is also linked to the ARK project, a Danish-German cooperation project, which ensures access to and availability of maritime transport capacity for Danish and German defences in accordance with the nations' own obligations to NATO.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment

  • UK_OMX_NO_26_24_11_2020_ARK (2) (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d0d1b694-3be7-42f8-a638-36bb7cadbfc4)

