Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant Announces Closing of C$9.2 Million Bought Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce the closing of its bought deal short form prospectus offering pursuant to which the Company has issued 23,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") at a price of C$0.40 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$9,200,000 (the "Offering"), including the full exercise of the over-allotment option.

The Offering was led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Sprott Capital Partners LP.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for the exploration, development and/or improvement of the Company's mineral properties and for working capital purposes. For more information, please see the final short form prospectus of the Company dated November 17, 2020, posted on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States, or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered, sold, directly or indirectly, or delivered within the "United States" or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the "United States" or "U.S. persons" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in certain transactions exempt from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws.

Silver Elephant is a premier silver mining company. The Company's goal is to enable shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible.

