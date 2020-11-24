Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - Ophir Gold Corp. (TSXV: OPHR) (FSE: 80M) ("Ophir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Idaho State Historic Preservation Office has approved the archeological and cultural report (the "Breccia Report") on the Breccia Gold property, which is located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA (the "Breccia Gold Property"). Approval of the Breccia Report is monumental as it represents the completion of the final item required for the National Environmental Policy ("NEPA") statement compilation under the scope of original proposed plan of operations. Following receipt of all necessary approvals from the US Forest Service on the final NEPA report, the Company will provide the project reclamation bond. Final permitting will be completed once the reclamation bond has been confirmed as received from the US Forest Service.

The Company also announces that it proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,333,333 units (a "Unit") of the Company at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$2.0 million (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall be exercisable into one Common Share at a price of C$0.22 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering. Red Cloud Securities Inc. will be acting as finder on behalf of the Company in connection with the Offering.

The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for the exploration on the Company's Breccia Gold Property and for general working capital purposes. The closing of the Offering, which is expected to take place on or before December 17, 2020, is subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

Garry Clark, P. Geo., Vice-President of Exploration and a Director of the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About the Breccia Gold Property

The Breccia Gold Property consists of 80 claims covering approximately 1,650 acres within the Blackbird Mining District, in Lemhi County, approximately 40 kilometres southwest of Salmon, Idaho, USA. The Breccia Gold Property is accessible by paved highway and a network of well-maintained gravel roads and is host to the historical Gahsmith Gold Mine. Exploration and development activity on the Breccia Gold Property dates back to the 1930's and has been exploited by at least eight adits, with several thousand tons of mineralized material extracted. The Breccia Gold Property now covers both the Meadows Fault Zone and the lesser explored, parallel Musgrove Mine Trend. Recent exploration carried out on the Breccia Gold Property in 2018 and 2019 included the remapping and sampling of the Meadows Fault Zone, and the results of this exploration are suggestive of the existence of a significant low-sulfidation, epithermal gold system.

About the Company

The Company is a gold exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its flagship property, the past producing Breccia Gold Property located in Lemhi County, Idaho, USA. The Company has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Breccia Gold Property over a three-year period from Canarc Resource Corp. and DG Resource Management Ltd.

