The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.

The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.

Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio.

The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:

Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept

High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers

M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share

Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers

The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period? What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market? What is the growth of retail colocation services market? Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market? Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?

Market Dynamics

Opportunities Trends

Rising Adoption Of District Heating By Data Centers

Adoption Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers

M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share

Growing Rack Power Density

Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers

Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries Fuel Cells

Growth Enablers

Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers

Rising Demand For Cloud Connectivity Hybrid Infrastructure Services

Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation Opex Customer Costs

Data Regulation Driving Colocation Investment

Improvement In Fiber Connectivity Across Developing Countries

Restraints

Lack Of Skilled Workforce Location Constraints For Data Center Development

Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers

Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex

Lack Of Carrier Neutrality In Developing Countries

Prominent Colocation Service Vendors

Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Interxion

VIRTUS Data Center

NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center

Teraco Data Environments

Data Center Investors

3Data

Aruba SPA

ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)

Bahnhof

Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)

Bezeq International

Bulk Infrastructure

CyrusOne

Digiplex

EdgeConnex

Etisalat Group

Euclyde

Fortlax

GlobalConnect

Green Datacenter

Gulf Data Hub

Icolo.io

Hydro66

Iron Mountain (IO)

Inwi

IXcellerate

Keppel DC

Khanza

LDeX Group

Liquid Telecommunication

LuxConnect

N+ONE

Mobily

Ooredoo

Scaleway Data Center

Tieto

T-Systems

Verne Global

VNET

Turkcell

New Entrants

Echelon Data Centers

Global Technical Realty

NDC Data Center

Quality Technology Services (QTS)

Raxio Data Center

Vantage Data Center

