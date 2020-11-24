The "Data Center Colocation Market in EMEA Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The EMEA data center colocation market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 8% during the period 2019-2025.
The EMEA data center market is witnessing a significant boost in investment because of the implementation of the GDPR in Europe and the increase in demand for colocation services due to the high adoption of internet-based services among businesses in the Middle East and Africa region. The adoption of cloud-based services has increased as organizations in the region are working from remote locations due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in adoption will lead to a rise in the demand and development of colocation data centers in the region. Colocation service providers will continue to build both retail and wholesale colocation spaces in the region with higher connectivity and availability of power sources.
Colocation providers continue to drive market revenue during the forecast period. The market will also witness the entry of new providers, especially in Western Europe. Also, new colocation service providers are likely to enter in the Middle East and African countries to capture new markets. The market witnessed significant M&A activities in 2019 due to the rise in demand in several businesses, leading data center service providers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolio.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the EMEA data center colocation market during the forecast period:
- Increased Popularity of District Heating Concept
- High Adoption of Renewable Energy among Service Providers
- M&A Activities improving Colocation Market Share
- Increased Demand for Edge Data Centers
The study considers the present scenario of the EMEA data center colocation market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
Key Questions Answered:
- What is the EMEA data center colocation market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
- What are the factors influencing the growth of EMEA colocation market?
- What is the growth of retail colocation services market?
- Which regions are the major revenue contributors to the EMEA colocation market?
- Who are the leading players in the market, and what is their market share?
Market Dynamics
Opportunities Trends
- Rising Adoption Of District Heating By Data Centers
- Adoption Of Renewable Energy Among Colocation Providers
- M&As To Improve Colocation Market Share
- Growing Rack Power Density
- Increasing Demand For Edge Data Centers
- Growing Adoption Of Lithium-Ion Batteries Fuel Cells
Growth Enablers
- Increasing Hyperscale Deployments By Colocation Providers
- Rising Demand For Cloud Connectivity Hybrid Infrastructure Services
- Tax Incentives Reduce Colocation Opex Customer Costs
- Data Regulation Driving Colocation Investment
- Improvement In Fiber Connectivity Across Developing Countries
Restraints
- Lack Of Skilled Workforce Location Constraints For Data Center Development
- Rising Carbon Emissions From Data Centers
- Data Center Power Consumption Increases Opex
- Lack Of Carrier Neutrality In Developing Countries
Prominent Colocation Service Vendors
- Colt Data Center Services (Colt DCS)
- Digital Realty
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Interxion
- VIRTUS Data Center
- NTT Communications or NTT Global Data Center
- Teraco Data Environments
Data Center Investors
- 3Data
- Aruba SPA
- ATM Data Center (ATM S.A.)
- Bahnhof
- Batelco (Bahrain Telecommunications Company)
- Bezeq International
- Bulk Infrastructure
- CyrusOne
- Digiplex
- EdgeConnex
- Etisalat Group
- Euclyde
- Fortlax
- GlobalConnect
- Green Datacenter
- Gulf Data Hub
- Icolo.io
- Hydro66
- Iron Mountain (IO)
- Inwi
- IXcellerate
- Keppel DC
- Khanza
- LDeX Group
- Liquid Telecommunication
- LuxConnect
- N+ONE
- Mobily
- Ooredoo
- Scaleway Data Center
- Tieto
- T-Systems
- Verne Global
- VNET
- Turkcell
New Entrants
- Echelon Data Centers
- Business Overview
- Product Offerings
- Global Technical Realty
- NDC Data Center
- Quality Technology Services (QTS)
- Raxio Data Center
- Vantage Data Center
