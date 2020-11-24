Referring to the press release published by Catena Media plc on November 13, 2020, trading lot and issued amount will be changed for the bond loan issued by Catena Media plc. The change will be valid as from December 2, 2020. ISIN Name Short name New trading lot New issued amount ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ SE0010832154 Catena Media plc CATME_002 EUR 63,000 EUR 94,500,000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7050 Nasdaq Stockholm AB