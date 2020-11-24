The latest 800 MW of the 5 GW solar field to go live takes Dubai past its 2020 clean energy target of 7% by ensuring 9% of the emirate's power comes from clean sources, according to the Dubai Water and Electricity Authority.The Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) today announced the official inauguration of the 800 MW third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park - by the man himself. UAE prime minister and vice president Sheikh Mohammed visited the site to open the third phase and take its operational capacity to 1,013 MW. The ruler of Dubai also had a tour of the fourth ...

