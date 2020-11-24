Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM ISIN: SE0007100581 Ticker-Symbol: ALZC 
Tradegate
23.11.20
20:33 Uhr
21,100 Euro
+0,090
+0,43 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,85021,01019:09
20,84021,04019:09
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 16:45
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Report from Extraordinary General Meeting of ASSA ABLOY AB

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Extraordinary General Meeting today resolved in accordance with the Board's proposal to pay a dividend of SEK 1.85 per share.

The record date was set to Thursday 26 November 2020 and the dividend is expected to be distributed by Euroclear Sweden AB on Tuesday 1 December 2020.

Due to Covid-19, the Extraordinary General Meeting was carried out solely through advance voting (postal voting) pursuant to temporary legislation.

Minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the company website, www.assaabloy.com, within two weeks.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 49,000 employees and sales of SEK 94 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/r/report-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-of-assa-abloy-ab,c3242633

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3242633/1339223.pdf

Press release (PDF)

ASSALOY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.