Family RV Group partners with Make-A-Wish(R) OH, KY & IN Again!

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Family RV Group ("Family RV"), a specialty retailer of recreational vehicles and services with twelve locations in the Midwest, combined forces with Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana (Make-A-Wish OKI) and presented campers to NINE worthy families this past year!

Family RV has partnered with Make-A-Wish OKI for several years and 2020 was record setting! All nine recipients wished to enjoy the outdoors with their families and Family RV found the perfect RV to meet their needs. Once the details were worked out each family was presented a camper including 8-year-old Caelin from Burlington, Kentucky, who battles congenital heart disease, 10-year-old Noah from Mason, Ohio, who battles an endocrine disorder, and 5-year-old Heidi from Proctorville, Ohio, who battles cancer.

Bob Ginnan, Family RV President said, "We want all our customer's families to go camping without worrying about their safety, security or comfort. Make-A-Wish has been a valued partner of Family RV for many years and we re-doubled our efforts during this turbulent year. Our goal is to provide wish-kids and their families the ability to enjoy their camping experience together and create lasting memories!"

"We can't thank Family RV Group enough for helping us make nine life-changing wishes come true for children with critical illnesses in our communities," said Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky & Indiana President & CEO Stephanie McCormick. "Wishes are an important part of the treatment process to deliver hope and joy. Now more than ever, kids going through the unthinkable need the hope and joy a wish brings. We couldn't grant wishes without companies like Family RV Group-they are making a big difference for kids and families in need and we're so grateful to have them a part of the Make-A-Wish family!"

About Make-A-Wish® Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana

Make-A-Wish® OKI creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1983, we have granted nearly 18,000 wishes, and in fiscal year 2019, granted the largest number of wishes in the country. Make-A-Wish is more than wish granting, it's a global movement of transforming lives through hope, and wishes need YOU! There are currently more than 2,100 children in Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana who are awaiting their wish. To learn more about how you can donate, volunteer and share the Make-A-Wish mission, visit: https://wish.org/oki.

About Family RV GroupTM

Family RV began in Cincinnati in 1968 as a family-owned and operated RV dealership, providing sales of new and used RVs, related services, parts and accessories for RV owners and camping enthusiasts. Family RV has grown to nine locations across five states and has developed a stellar reputation among its customers for delivering best-in-class sales and service. For more information, visit www.familyrvgroup.com.

About Kidd & Company

Kidd & Company (KCO) is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and started in 1976 by William Kidd when he made his first private equity investment. Today, KCO brings management, operational, sales, marketing, corporate finance and M&A expertise to increase the total value of its investments by driving superior returns both organically and through accretive acquisitions. For more information, visit www.kiddcompany.com.

