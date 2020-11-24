NetEnt AB (NET B, SE0014186656) will be removed from the Index effective Friday, November 27, 2020 as Evolution Gaming Group AB holds 93.9% due to exchange for 0.1306 Evolution shares for each share made in NetEnt AB. Last inclusion date for NetEnt AB will be Thursday, November 26, 2020. For more information refer to section 3.1 in CorporateActions Manual Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800339