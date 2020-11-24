A German group of scientists has analyzed the possible trajectory of carbon nanotubes (CNTs) in photovoltaic research and industry and has suggested a roadmap to bring this technology closer to mass production. Despite a large number of challenges, the academics predicted a brilliant future for CNTs in PV applications, explaining that the barriers to their adoption are constantly being reduced.Researchers at Germany's Karlsruhe Institute of Technology have proposed a roadmap for carbon nanotubes (CNTs) used in photovoltaics that analyzes all possible applications of these cylindrical molecules ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...