Lu Bolden to Speak on Efficiently and Securely Delivering Sports Broadcasting at This Year's Virtual SportsPro OTT Summit

Regulatory News:

Verimatrix, (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris: VMX), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced that Lu Bolden, Chief Revenue Officer, was named to the SportsPro OTT Summit Advisory Board, the group that shapes one of world's most prominent sports broadcasting annual events. The second annual event takes place December 2-3, 2020.

Organized by SportsPro Media, this year's virtual SportsPro OTT Summit is the preeminent venue for learning the latest in strategy, content and technology trends in the sports broadcasting market. The OTT Summit Advisory Board reads as a who's who of the digital sports broadcasting realm, including executives from the UFC, NFL, MotoGP, Fox Sports, DAZN, PGA Tour, Canal+, Formula One, NBC Sports and the International Olympic Committee. Bolden brings to the group the needed expertise in how to easily deliver excellent fan experiences on any device while also securely scaling during popular live events and streamlining the "time to buy" process.

Bolden is scheduled to participate in the event's panel discussion titled, "Closing the Deal" on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 11:15 to 11:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Moderated by Thomas Alomes, Head of North America at Sports Tech World Series and host of the Sports Tech Feed Podcast, the panel includes the following speakers alongside Bolden:

Dave Zur Senior Vice President, Operations Engineering at Altitude TV

Melissa Kandrach Director of Operations at Buzzer

"Verimatrix and I are proud to play a role in one of the industry's foremost events that aims to outline the trajectory of sports broadcasting in the near future," Bolden said. "As one of the annual event's advisory board members, I look forward to offering the latest insights into deterring and detecting piracy, but also suggesting paths toward boosting the bottom line through actionable intelligence on issues such as consumer bundles and sports playback issues."

Designed to ignite conversation, relationships and action, the virtual SportsPro OTT Summit is free to attend for broadcasters, OTT platforms, rights holders, leagues, clubs, agencies, tech providers and governing bodies. Premium passes are also available. For registration information, visit https://eu.sportspro-ott.com/registration/.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. To learn more, visit www.verimatrix.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005183/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations Contact:

Richard Vacher Detournière

General Manager Chief Financial Officer

+33 (0)4 42 905 905

finance@verimatrix.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Zintel

+1 281 444 1590

matthew.zintel@zintelpr.com