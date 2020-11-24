Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
"Geleakt!" Große Kurschance am Dienstag: Das ist eine weitere gewaltige Nachricht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SGM ISIN: GB00BWXC7Y93 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.11.2020 | 18:03
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, November 24

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 24 November 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 600,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence, 125,000 shares at a price of 234.10 pence per share, 100,000 shares at a price of 234.60 pence per share, 250,000 shares at a price of 234.80 pence per share and 125,000 shares at a price of 234.90 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company's existing block listing facility is 3,499,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 291,514,480. There are 1,025,473 shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 290,489,007.

The above figure of ordinary shares with voting rights (290,489,007) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 798

24 November 2020

FIDELITY SPECIAL VALUES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.