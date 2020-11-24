DJ 2CRSi SA: go2cloud chooses 2CRSi as preferred partner to provide High Performance Computing servers.

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: go2cloud chooses 2CRSi as preferred partner to provide High Performance Computing servers. 24-Nov-2020 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release go2cloud chooses 2CRSi as preferred partner to provide High Performance Computing servers Strasbourg (France), November 24, 2020 - 2CRSi, a French manufacturer of high-performance, energy-efficient computer servers, announces that it has been chosen by go2cloud, European leading High Performance Computing services provider, to supply additional capacity for its data centers. go2cloud, European leading provider of High-Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS) services, has selected 2CRSi as preferred partner to grow its capacity in Europe and in the Middle East. The agreement takes effect with three orders to be delivered to go2cloud's data centers in Europe by the end of 2020. Those multi-GPU servers will provide additional capacity for go2cloud's customers in Europe. go2cloud has already expressed a strong interest in 2CRSi's energy-efficient servers. Going forward, this partner is expected to become one of 2CRSi's top 10 customers. "We are very proud to become a partner of go2cloud, a leading European provider of HPCaaS. They are building a state-of-the-art infrastructure in the countries where they operate. Our teams are excited to work on the best HPC technologies for them" says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi. "2CRSi has demonstrated its ability to innovate and design servers other manufacturers do not yet think about! We are happy to start this new partnership and we believe that we have found the right technology for our future growth", adds Oliver Gustai, CEO of go2cloud. - END - About 2CRSi Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces, and sells high-performance customised and environment-friendly servers. In the financial year 2019/2020, the Group achieved pro forma turnover of &euro141m. The Group today has around 350 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label. For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com [1] Contacts 2CRSi Actifin Actifin Marie de Lauzon Simon Derbanne Jennifer Jullia Chief Operating Financial Financial Press Officer Communication Relations investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi - go2cloud EN [2] Language: English Company: 2CRSi SA 32, rue Jacobi-Netter 67200 Strasbourg France Phone: +33 3 68 41 10 70 E-mail: investors@2crsi.com Internet: www.2crsi.com ISIN: FR0013341781 Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1150350 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1150350 24-Nov-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bcd04e974652f8e8d4d3582e2ce7357d&application_id=1150350&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50818adaec46408d76aa59f47703bf50&application_id=1150350&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

