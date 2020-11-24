DJ Hardman & Co Research: Palace Capital (PCA): Interim results on track - upside clear in FY'22

Hardman & Co Research: Interim results on track - upside clear in FY'22 Palace Capital has a mix of real estate sector exposure, the largest four segments being offices, development assets, leisure and industrial. In each of the past four years, Palace Capital assets have outperformed the MSCI index. Regional offices' (43% of assets) returns have exceeded returns for London offices every year since 2016 and are clearly set to continue to do so. The company's office leases are relatively short, but we are positive about this asset class' prospects. The development assets are set to show a 50% cash-on-cash return in calendar 2021. Palace Capital's asset management and capital recycling strategy works, and investors should take into account that development assets generate zero profits during the development phase, so profits are effectively understated at this point in time. Industrial assets are in a cycle of rising rents. Turning to leisure, the leases average 11 years to break and, indeed, the tenants have extended some leases. Leisure tenants have all worked well with the landlord, bar the effect of two small CVAs. Overall, this is a REIT with plenty of upside potential, albeit dividends have been cut. Our research sees scope, in due course, for a theoretical but achievable 90% upside to dividends from this reduced base.

