Millions of viewers tuned into hundreds of broadcast stations and gathered online to call for peace among and between nations at the third Rally of Hope sponsored by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) in Korea on Sunday, Nov. 22. UPF was founded in 2005 by Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon and Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon and is an NGO in General Consultative Status with the United Nations.

Mrs. Moon announced two new projects: to set up Korean War memorials in those nations that do not yet have them and create an online registry of all those who sacrificed in any way to support Korea during its darkest hour.

"All around the world, unforeseen and unexpected challenges are erupting in the realms of politics, economy and religion" she said. "We can see the limitations of relying on human efforts alone. The key to achieving a beautiful future is to welcome God, the Heavenly Parent into our lives."

The rally featured musical and dance performances by The Little Angels Korean folk ballet company and remarks by world leaders and war veterans from a dozen countries from both sides of the conflict.

"Diplomacy has to play an important role, but I think every person has a role to play in trying to bridge divisions," said Christopher Hill, former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq and South Korea. "I want to thank Dr. Moon and UPF for raising the consciousness of the world."

Ethiopia was represented by President Sahle-Work Zewde, the only female president in all of Africa. "The unforgettable bravery and sacrifice of soldiers is a testimony to Ethiopia's commitment to the principle of collective security," she said.

Rebuilding international cooperation was another common theme of the rally. "We surely can effectively overcome COVID-19 if we join forces," said former Belgium Prime Minister Yves Leterme

Additional calls for peace were shared by Dr. George Weah, President of Liberia, Salva Kiir Mayardit, South Sudan President, Speaker of the Columbian Parliament German Alcides Blanco Alvarez and former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper

The Rally of Hope series is dedicated to "building a unified world of peace," said UPF Chairman Dr. Thomas G. Walsh. These programs will increase dramatically in 2021 we need your help,"

