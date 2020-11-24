Vangold Mining Corp.: VanGold Announces AGM Results

~ Over 99% In Favour of all Matters Submitted ~

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / VanGold Mining Corp (the "Company" or "VanGold") (TSXV:VGLD) reports results from its annual general meeting of shareholders held on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in Vancouver, B.C.

Shareholders holding a total of 37,591,231 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM. Shareholders voted over 99% in favour of all matters submitted before the AGM as set out in the notice of meeting and information circular dated October 15, 2020, including:

Setting the size of the board to five directors and electing the following as directors until the next annual meeting of shareholders of the company: James Anderson, Hernan Dorado Smith, Daniel Oliver, Jr, Richard Silas and William T. Gehlen; Appointing Lancaster & David as VanGold's auditor for the ensuing year; An ordinary resolution approving a new 10-per-cent rolling stock option plan.

About VanGold Mining Corp.

VanGold Mining is an exploration and development company engaged in reactivating high-grade past producing silver and gold mines near the city of Guanajuato, Mexico. The Company's El Pinguico project is a significant past producer of both silver and gold located just 7km south of the city. The Company remains focused on the near-term potential for development and monetization of its surface and underground stockpiles of mineralized material at El Pinguico, and in delineating silver and gold resources through underground and surface drilling on projects located in this historic mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Anderson"

Chairman and CEO

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance (including, but not limited to, the proposed work program at the Company's El Pinquico project and the potential for near term monetization of existing stockpiles of mineralized material thereon and the potential intersection at depth of the "Veta Madre" with the Company's El Pinguico and El Carmen viens) and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, currency rate fluctuations, actual results of exploration and development activities, unanticipated geological formations and characteristics, environmental risks, future prices of gold, silver and other metals, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental or regulatory approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, supply chains, ability to access El Pinguico or procure equipment, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by law.

