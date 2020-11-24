Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Grande West Investoren-Konferenz! Die 500 Mio. CAD Story!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.11.2020 | 23:08
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iNewswire: Private Placement of Subordinated Debt

Community First Bancorporation today announced the completion of a private placement of $10.0 million of its 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

WALHALLA, SC / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Community First Bancorporation (the "Company") (OTC PINK:CFOK), the bank holding company for Community First Bank (the "Bank"), today announced the completion of a private placement of $10.0 million of its 5.125% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030 (the "Notes") to certain qualified institutional buyers and accredited investors.

The Notes have a maturity date of November 23, 2030 and initially bear interest, payable semi-annually in arrears, at a fixed annual rate of 5.125% per annum until November 23, 2025. Commencing on that date, the interest rate applicable to the outstanding principal amount due will be reset quarterly to an interest rate per annum equal to a benchmark rate, which is expected to be the three-month secured overnight financing rate (SOFR) plus 484.3 basis points, payable semi-annually in arrears, until maturity or earlier redemption date. The Company may redeem the Notes at par, in whole or in part, at its option, beginning on November 23, 2025. The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for regulatory capital purposes for the Company.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the private placement to fund $8.8 million of its purchase of Security Federal Bancorp announced on October 9, 2020, to enhance its and the banks regulatory capital and for general corporate purposes.

D.A. Davidson and Co. served as sole placement agent for Community First and Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, LLP, served as legal counsel.

Media Contact Information:

Alisa Suddeth
asuddeth@c1stbank.com
(O) 864-886-7184

SOURCE: Community First Bancorporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618287/Private-Placement-of-Subordinated-Debt

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.