Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation: CGOC Announces Management and Director Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corporation ("CGOC", or the "Company") (CSE:CGOC), a cannabis focused investment corporation with both public and private cannabis holdings, announced today the resignations of Nick Richards as a director, Gary Yeoman as a director and the Chairman of the Board, and Phillip Millar as President and Chief Operating Officer. The Company thanks them for their service and wishes them well in their future endeavours.

About CGOC

CGOC is an investment corporation that offers unique global exposure to the emerging global cannabis sector. CGOC's main objective is to provide shareholders long-term total return through its actively managed portfolio of securities, both public and private, operating in, or that derive a portion of their revenue or earnings from products or services related to the cannabis industry.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in those forward-looking statements and information. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with the Company's business plan and matters relating thereto, and risks associated with the Company's investments and financial objectives, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those detailed from time to time in the Company's public filings on SEDAR. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

