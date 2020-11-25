The global foam insulation market size is expected to grow by USD 5.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

The use of foam insulation in automotive sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in crude oil prices will hamper market growth.

The growing demand for foam insulation from the automotive and construction industries will drive the foam insulation market growth in the forthcoming years. Foam insulation is extensively used in manufacturing several automotive parts such as wiper cowls, roll pans, side skirts, and bumpers. The development of foams in the form of polystyrene and polyurethane foams are extensively used for interior components in cars such as armrests, roof liners, dashboards, seats, headrests, and instrument panels. Furthermore, the growing demand for polyisocyanurate foam and phenolic foam for the insulation of auto components and parts will add to the demand for foam insulation from the automotive industry. Similarly, foam insulation is used as a weatherproof sealant, filling gaps and seams, and cover irregular, hard-to-insulate shapes in the construction industry. The increasing applicability of foam insulation in the automotive and construction industry will prove to be the most critical factor in driving the growth of the global foam insulation market across the globe.

Global Foam Insulation Market: Type Landscape

Polystyrene is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer that is produced from styrene. There are two types of polystyrene available, XPS and EPS. The increasing use of EPS in the building and construction sector will lead to a high demand for polystyrene foams during the forecast period. Attributes of EPS foam, such as high durability, high strength, and lightweight nature, enable its use in insulated panel systems for facades, walls, roofs, and floors in buildings. XPS is also used as an insulating material in sealing gaps, holes, and air leaks in buildings to maintain indoor air temperature and reduce the use of energy in the building and construction sector. Thus, the growing building and construction activities across the globe will lead to high demand for polystyrene foam during the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the polyolefin foam, phenolic foam, and elastomeric foam segments.

Global Foam Insulation Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC was the largest foam insulation market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing population, rapid urbanization, growing e-commerce industry, and the increasing number of construction projects will significantly drive foam insulation market growth in this region over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for foam insulation in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

