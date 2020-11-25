The global foam insulation market size is expected to grow by USD 5.53 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005708/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Foam Insulation Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
Click get FREE sample Report in MINUTES
The use of foam insulation in automotive sector is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in crude oil prices will hamper market growth.
The growing demand for foam insulation from the automotive and construction industries will drive the foam insulation market growth in the forthcoming years. Foam insulation is extensively used in manufacturing several automotive parts such as wiper cowls, roll pans, side skirts, and bumpers. The development of foams in the form of polystyrene and polyurethane foams are extensively used for interior components in cars such as armrests, roof liners, dashboards, seats, headrests, and instrument panels. Furthermore, the growing demand for polyisocyanurate foam and phenolic foam for the insulation of auto components and parts will add to the demand for foam insulation from the automotive industry. Similarly, foam insulation is used as a weatherproof sealant, filling gaps and seams, and cover irregular, hard-to-insulate shapes in the construction industry. The increasing applicability of foam insulation in the automotive and construction industry will prove to be the most critical factor in driving the growth of the global foam insulation market across the globe.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/foam-insulation-market-industry-analysis
Global Foam Insulation Market: Type Landscape
Polystyrene is a synthetic aromatic hydrocarbon polymer that is produced from styrene. There are two types of polystyrene available, XPS and EPS. The increasing use of EPS in the building and construction sector will lead to a high demand for polystyrene foams during the forecast period. Attributes of EPS foam, such as high durability, high strength, and lightweight nature, enable its use in insulated panel systems for facades, walls, roofs, and floors in buildings. XPS is also used as an insulating material in sealing gaps, holes, and air leaks in buildings to maintain indoor air temperature and reduce the use of energy in the building and construction sector. Thus, the growing building and construction activities across the globe will lead to high demand for polystyrene foam during the forecast period. However, market growth in this segment will be slower than the growth of the market in the polyolefin foam, phenolic foam, and elastomeric foam segments.
Global Foam Insulation Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest foam insulation market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The growing population, rapid urbanization, growing e-commerce industry, and the increasing number of construction projects will significantly drive foam insulation market growth in this region over the forecast period. 53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for foam insulation in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Related Reports on Materials Include:
Global Polymer Foam Market: The polymer foam market size has the potential to grow by USD 71.03 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Polystyrene Foam Market: The polystyrene foam market size has the potential to grow by USD 12.16 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. To get extensive research insights: Click and Get FREE Sample Report in Minutes!
Companies Covered
- Armacell International SA
- BASF SE
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Covestro AG
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Isothane Ltd.
- Kingspan Group Plc
- Owens Corning
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Foam Insulation Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in foam insulation market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the foam insulation market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the foam insulation market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of foam insulation market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Polystyrene foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyurethane and polyisocyanurate foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Polyolefin foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Phenolic foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Elastomeric foam Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Armacell International SA
- BASF SE
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
- Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
- Covestro AG
- DuPont de Nemours Inc.
- Huntsman Corp.
- Isothane Ltd.
- Kingspan Group Plc
- Owens Corning
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005708/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/