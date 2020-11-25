Charleys Philly Steaks Opens First Location Within Walmart

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 24, 2020 / Charleys Philly Steaks announced today the opening of its newest location in partnership with Walmart. This location marks the first Charleys Philly Steaks opening within Walmart, with growth plans for ten more Walmart locations next year.

Charleys' updated store design for Walmart is centered around not only food, but fun family experiences, including arcade games and whimsical design elements.

The Walmart menu will include grilled-to-order cheesesteaks, boneless and classic chicken wings, along with loaded gourmet fries and real fruit lemonades. Guests will also enjoy special value-priced food bundles available only at Walmart locations, along with ice cream sundaes and Icees.

"We are excited about this opportunity to partner with Walmart, and also to bring smiles to our guests with an updated and whimsical environment. Guests can take a selfie with a giant grill spatula, which may be the world's largest, or be mesmerized by our giant doodle wall. It's all about having a little fun and taking a break from the hustle and bustle of a busy day," said Brian Hipsher, Chief Marketing Officer for Charleys Philly Steaks.

Located in the Walmart at 3900 Morse Rd., Columbus, OH, the restaurant officially opened at 10:00 A.M. Limited seating is available within the restaurant's dining space and the store will be offering online ordering, curbside pick-up, and third-party delivery, as well as the brand's newly launched mobile app and rewards program. Customers who visit the store during opening week can look forward to exclusive rewards when they check-in at the location on the Charleys Rewards app! The location will also be running a contest on social media where one lucky fan in Columbus can win free food for a year.

This location launches the brand's pilot program with Walmart. Future locations are opening within the retail supercenter chain in early 2021, with the potential for further expansion.

About Charleys

In 1986, Charleys redefined the cheesesteak. Today, over 600 locations in 47 states and 16 countries in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe serve up the #1 Cheesesteak In The World® made with fresh, quality ingredients, always grilled-to-order. Also known for its loaded gourmet fries and refreshing real fruit lemonades, the restaurant franchise is quickly expanding to serve the world's favorite cheesesteaks across the globe. For more information on Charleys Philly Steaks, visit www.charleys.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram at @charleysphillysteaks and Twitter at @charleys.

