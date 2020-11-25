The global offshore oil and gas pipeline market is expected to grow by USD 2.79 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have a negative impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic delayed several oil and gas pipeline projects across the world. However, the market is expected to gradually gain pace, once business processes and investment activities in the oil and gas industry are back to normal.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005719/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the increase in global energy demand", says a senior analyst for the Energy industry at Technavio. Rising industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India and China have significantly increased the global consumption and demand for oil and gas. Besides, the expansion of existing gas-fired power plants and the emergence of new power plants is increasing the demand for offshore oil and gas pipelines, which is driving the market growth.

Offshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -2.36%.

Based on the product, the market saw maximum growth in the gas pipeline segment in 2019. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the abundance, versatility, and clean-burning characteristics of natural gas.

The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

53% of the growth will originate from the Europe region.

The growth of the market in Europe is driven by various initiatives undertaken by countries in the region to ensure energy security.

Norway is the key market for offshore oil and gas pipelines in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

View Our Market Snapshot to learn about report detailed analysis and insights on how you can leverage them to grow your business.

Related Reports on Energy Include:

Global Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Equipment Market Global oil and gas pipeline monitoring equipment market is segmented by product (hardware components and software systems) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, MEA, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Pipeline Pigging Systems Market Global pipeline pigging systems market is segmented by application (gas and oil) and geography (North America, Europe, MEA, APAC, and South America). Click Here to Get an Exclusive Free Sample Report

Notes:

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

The offshore oil and gas pipeline market is segmented Product (Gas and Oil) and Geography (Europe, MEA, APAC, South America, and North America).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many/few established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Allseas Group SA, ArcelorMittal SA, John Wood Group Plc, McDermott International Inc., PAO TMK, Saipem Spa, Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC Plc, Tenaris SA, and United Metallurgical Co. (OMK)

Register for a free trial today to access 17,000+ market research reports using

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005719/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/