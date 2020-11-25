The global smart healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 224.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. According to the report by Technavio, the market demand is expected to see superior growth due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased adoption of smartphones, growing chronic diseases, and better network connectivity even in remote areas of developing regions are opening new opportunities for market players. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure led by the growing incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005741/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute

The demand for remote health monitoring is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The expansion of the geriatric population worldwide has increased the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases. This has increased the demand for live and effective monitoring of health conditions and the day-to-day activities of the geriatric population. Also, many healthcare professionals are encouraging the use of smart devices among the elderly population to help them monitor their health remotely. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved with smart healthcare might hamper growth.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/smart-healthcare-market-industry-analysis

Global Smart Healthcare Market: Solution

Based on the solution, the market witnessed maximum growth in the EHR segment in 2019. The growth in the segment is driven by the increasing incorporation of advanced features such as speech recognition and natural language processing into their EHR solutions by vendors.

Global Smart Healthcare Market: Geographic Landscape

North America led the global smart healthcare market with a 42% market share in 2019. The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases will contribute to the growth of the market in North America.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Smart Syringe Pumps Market Global smart syringe pumps market is segmented by product (consumables and systems), application (oncology, diabetes, gastroenterology, anesthesia, critical care, and pain management, and others), and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Global Medical Mobility Aids Market Global medical mobility aids market is segmented by product (wheelchairs, walkers, crutches, stretchers, and rollators), end-user (hospitals and clinics, ASCs, and home care settings), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Companies Covered

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Smart Healthcare Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in smart healthcare market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the smart healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the smart healthcare market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of smart healthcare market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Telemedicine Market size and forecast 2019-2024

mHealth Market size and forecast 2019-2024

EHR Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Smart pills Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Abbott Laboratories

Alphabet Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005741/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/