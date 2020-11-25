The global smart healthcare market size is expected to grow by USD 224.86 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. According to the report by Technavio, the market demand is expected to see superior growth due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increased adoption of smartphones, growing chronic diseases, and better network connectivity even in remote areas of developing regions are opening new opportunities for market players. Besides, rising healthcare expenditure led by the growing incidence of the COVID-19 pandemic will further propel the market growth during the forecast period.
The demand for remote health monitoring is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. The expansion of the geriatric population worldwide has increased the prevalence of various chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, arthritis, obesity, asthma, and heart diseases. This has increased the demand for live and effective monitoring of health conditions and the day-to-day activities of the geriatric population. Also, many healthcare professionals are encouraging the use of smart devices among the elderly population to help them monitor their health remotely. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the market. However, the high cost involved with smart healthcare might hamper growth.
Global Smart Healthcare Market: Solution
Based on the solution, the market witnessed maximum growth in the EHR segment in 2019. The growth in the segment is driven by the increasing incorporation of advanced features such as speech recognition and natural language processing into their EHR solutions by vendors.
Global Smart Healthcare Market: Geographic Landscape
North America led the global smart healthcare market with a 42% market share in 2019. The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness, expanding mobile coverage, and rising chronic diseases will contribute to the growth of the market in North America.
Companies Covered
- Abbott Laboratories
- Alphabet Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
