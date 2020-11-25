The global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size is expected to grow by USD 2.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Technavio's report expects the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices are less complex. It is easier to assemble their components, unlike ventilators. This has increased their use to treat patients diagnosed with the severe form of COVID-19 that require acute care and also for the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home. This has even encouraged market vendors to ramp up the production in early 2020.

The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Factors such as the rising severity of psychological distress and unmet mental health are increasing the prevalence of sleep apnea among the general population worldwide. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition could lead to serious complications such as heart diseases, diabetes, glaucoma, cancer, and cognitive and behavioral disorders. This has increased the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices, such as CPAP devices, which improves the quality of sleep.

Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market: Type

Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the therapeutic devices segment. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing number of product launches, business strategies adopted by key vendors, and favorable reimbursement policies for CPAP devices.

Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market: Geographic Landscape

North America led the market in 2019 with a 43% market share. The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, product launches, the presence of key players, and favorable reimbursement policies for sleep apnea therapy.

Companies Covered

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market, vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

