The global sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices market size is expected to grow by USD 2.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period. Technavio's report expects the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices are less complex. It is easier to assemble their components, unlike ventilators. This has increased their use to treat patients diagnosed with the severe form of COVID-19 that require acute care and also for the recovery of COVID-19 patients at home. This has even encouraged market vendors to ramp up the production in early 2020.
The increasing prevalence of sleep apnea disorders is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Factors such as the rising severity of psychological distress and unmet mental health are increasing the prevalence of sleep apnea among the general population worldwide. If left undiagnosed or untreated, the condition could lead to serious complications such as heart diseases, diabetes, glaucoma, cancer, and cognitive and behavioral disorders. This has increased the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic devices, such as CPAP devices, which improves the quality of sleep.
Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market: Type
Based on the type, the market saw maximum growth in the therapeutic devices segment. The growth of the segment is driven by factors such as the increasing number of product launches, business strategies adopted by key vendors, and favorable reimbursement policies for CPAP devices.
Global Sleep Apnea Diagnostic And Therapeutic Devices Market: Geographic Landscape
North America led the market in 2019 with a 43% market share. The region will continue to offer significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period. The growth of the market in North America is driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of sleep apnea, product launches, the presence of key players, and favorable reimbursement policies for sleep apnea therapy.
Companies Covered
- General Electric Co.
- Inspire Medical Systems Inc.
- Invacare Corp.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- LivaNova Plc
- Medtronic Plc
- Natus Medical Inc.
- Nihon Kohden Corp.
- ResMed Inc.
- Respicardia Inc.
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.
