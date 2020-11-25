The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 209.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the increasing prevalence of H. pylori-associated diseases such as stomach cancer has led vendors in the market to increase their R&D efforts to develop novel therapies and introduce improved diagnostic techniques. This is increasing the availability of rapid tests for the diagnosis of helicobacter pylori, which is influencing the market growth.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005749/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Report delivered in a minute
The market is driven by the resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics. In addition, the study identifies the growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing as one of the prime reasons driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
The report segments the market by technology and geography.
Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the immunoassays molecular diagnostics segment in 2019. The segment will be driven by new product launches over the forecast period.
Based on geography, North America led the market with a 39% share in 2019. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the rising prevalence of peptic ulcer disease, stomach cancer, and gastritis in the region.
The report on the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market covers the following areas:
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Sizing
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Forecast
Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton
- Dickinson and Co.
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Omega Diagnostics Group Plc
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Gonorrhea Therapeutics Market Global gonorrhea therapeutics market is segmented by therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Immunoassays Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Molecular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- POC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Omega Diagnostics Group Plc
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Quest Diagnostics Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005749/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/