The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market is poised to grow by USD 209.59 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market to have a positive impact due to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. Besides, the increasing prevalence of H. pylori-associated diseases such as stomach cancer has led vendors in the market to increase their R&D efforts to develop novel therapies and introduce improved diagnostic techniques. This is increasing the availability of rapid tests for the diagnosis of helicobacter pylori, which is influencing the market growth.

The market is driven by the resistance of H. pylori to antibiotics. In addition, the study identifies the growing consumer shift toward direct-to-consumer testing as one of the prime reasons driving the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market growth during the next few years.

The report segments the market by technology and geography.

Based on the technology, the market saw maximum growth in the immunoassays molecular diagnostics segment in 2019. The segment will be driven by new product launches over the forecast period.

Based on geography, North America led the market with a 39% share in 2019. The growth of the market in North America is attributed to the rising prevalence of peptic ulcer disease, stomach cancer, and gastritis in the region.

The report on the helicobacter pylori diagnostics market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The helicobacter pylori diagnostics market covers the following areas:

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Sizing

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Forecast

Helicobacter Pylori Diagnostics Market Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

