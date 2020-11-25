The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is poised to grow by USD 85.10 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Technavio's report estimates the outbreak of COVID-19 to have a neutral impact on the market. The market demand is expected to remain unaffected and continue to increase due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Besides, many pharmaceutical giants and several governments across the world are making huge investments in R&D activities to develop novel drugs for hepatocellular carcinoma. Also, the increase in the approvals for combination therapies will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.
The report on the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenarios and the overall market environment.
The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of alcohol globally. Also, the increased adoption of work-from-home policies due to the pandemic has further led to a spike in the consumption of alcohol across the world. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of liver diseases such as Hepatitis C, liver cirrhosis, and others, which is driving the demand for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs across the globe. The study also identifies the increase in R&D activities for liver cirrhosis medication as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market growth during the next few years.
The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market analysis includes the therapy and geography landscape.
Based on therapy, the market saw maximum growth in the chemotherapy segment in 2019. This is due to the effectiveness of chemotherapy compared to other therapy types.
Similarly, North America presented significant growth opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a market share of 44%. The growth of the market in the region is drive by the high concentration of prominent pharmaceutical companies and increasing investments in R&D for the development of novel drugs.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market covers the following areas:
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Sizing
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Forecast
Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
