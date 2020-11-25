The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market is poised to grow by USD 85.10 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. Technavio's report estimates the outbreak of COVID-19 to have a neutral impact on the market. The market demand is expected to remain unaffected and continue to increase due to the rising prevalence of diabetes. Besides, many pharmaceutical giants and several governments across the world are making huge investments in R&D activities to develop novel drugs for hepatocellular carcinoma. Also, the increase in the approvals for combination therapies will present significant opportunities for vendors during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005765/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Reportdelivered in a minute

The report on the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The report also offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenarios and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of liver diseases. There has been a significant increase in the consumption of alcohol globally. Also, the increased adoption of work-from-home policies due to the pandemic has further led to a spike in the consumption of alcohol across the world. This has resulted in an increase in the prevalence of liver diseases such as Hepatitis C, liver cirrhosis, and others, which is driving the demand for hepatocellular carcinoma drugs across the globe. The study also identifies the increase in R&D activities for liver cirrhosis medication as one of the prime reasons driving the hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market growth during the next few years.

The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market analysis includes the therapy and geography landscape.

Based on therapy, the market saw maximum growth in the chemotherapy segment in 2019. This is due to the effectiveness of chemotherapy compared to other therapy types.

Similarly, North America presented significant growth opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a market share of 44%. The growth of the market in the region is drive by the high concentration of prominent pharmaceutical companies and increasing investments in R&D for the development of novel drugs.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The hepatocellular carcinoma drugs market covers the following areas:

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Sizing

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Forecast

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Related Reports on Health Care Include:

Global Head and Neck Cancer Diagnostics Market Global head and neck cancer diagnostics market is segmented by geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW) and diagnostic methods (biopsy and blood tests, imaging, endoscopy, and dental diagnostics). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Global Actinic Keratosis Drugs Market Global actinic keratosis drugs market is segmented by drug class (nucleoside metabolic inhibitors, immunomodulators, photosensitizers, and NSAIDs) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Therapy

Market segments

Comparison by Therapy

Chemotherapy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Brachytherapy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Ablation therapy Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Therapy

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Johnson Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005765/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/