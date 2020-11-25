The global antibiotics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. According to the latest research report by Technavio, the outbreak of COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Many governments across the world are encouraging drug developers to explore new treatment options through various initiatives. Besides, the increasing prevalence of infections caused by bacteria and viruses has created a need for the development of new antibiotic drugs, thus increasing research activities for the development of drugs. These factors are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This report also presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Rapid urbanization has led to the overcrowding of human inhabitants. Besides, the expansion of human cities has negatively affected ecosystems and natural landscapes. These factors have increased the disease pathogens and their persistence in the human population. In addition, the growing number of dams, poor living conditions, lack of sanitation, and inadequate waste management systems have further increased the incidence and prevalence of various diseases. These factors are providing significant opportunities for vendors to thrive in the market. In addition, the study identifies the special regulatory designations as one of the prime reasons driving the antibiotics market growth during the next few years.

The antibiotics market analysis includes the application, product, and geography landscape.

Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the antibiotics for human use segment. Similarly, APAC offered maximum growth opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a 48% market share. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson Johnson

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

