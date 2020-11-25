The global antibiotics market size is expected to grow by USD 4.44 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period. According to the latest research report by Technavio, the outbreak of COVID-19 will have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Many governments across the world are encouraging drug developers to explore new treatment options through various initiatives. Besides, the increasing prevalence of infections caused by bacteria and viruses has created a need for the development of new antibiotic drugs, thus increasing research activities for the development of drugs. These factors are expected to propel the market growth during the forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005769/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Antibiotics Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
For a more detailed analysis, Get a Free Sample Reportdelivered in a minute
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. This report also presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The rising prevalence of infectious diseases is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. Rapid urbanization has led to the overcrowding of human inhabitants. Besides, the expansion of human cities has negatively affected ecosystems and natural landscapes. These factors have increased the disease pathogens and their persistence in the human population. In addition, the growing number of dams, poor living conditions, lack of sanitation, and inadequate waste management systems have further increased the incidence and prevalence of various diseases. These factors are providing significant opportunities for vendors to thrive in the market. In addition, the study identifies the special regulatory designations as one of the prime reasons driving the antibiotics market growth during the next few years.
The antibiotics market analysis includes the application, product, and geography landscape.
Based on the application, the market witnessed maximum growth in the antibiotics for human use segment. Similarly, APAC offered maximum growth opportunities for vendors in 2019 with a 48% market share. The growth of the market in APAC will be driven by improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.
The antibiotics market covers the following areas:
Antibiotics Market Sizing
Antibiotics Market Forecast
Antibiotics Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson Johnson
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Global Penicillin Market Global penicillin market is segmented by type (oral and parenteral) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Global Animal Disinfectant Market Global animal disinfectant market is segmented by type (liquid animal disinfectants and powdered animal disinfectants) and geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW). Click and get a FREE sample report in minutes
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product placement
- Broad-spectrum antibiotics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Narrow-spectrum antibiotics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application placement
- Antibiotics for human use Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Antibiotics for veterinary use Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Other 1
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other1 placement
- Natural Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Semisynthetic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Synthetic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other1
Market Segmentation by Other 2
- Market segments
- Comparison by Other2 placement
- Bacteriostatic Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bactericidal Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Other2
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- AbbVie Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Johnson Johnson
- Mayne Pharma Group Ltd.
- Merck KGaA
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201124005769/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/