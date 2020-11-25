SpendEdge forecast the global Corporate Meeting Cards market is expected to grow by USD 46 billion as we reach 2024. This is due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.77%.
Read the 120-page research report with TOC and LOE on "Global Corporate Meeting Cards market- Procurement Intelligence Report, Pricing Outlook in Geographies that include APAC, North America, South America, and MEA, and insights into best practices to optimize procurement spend."
Our Corporate Meeting Cards market procurement intelligence report offers actionable procurement intelligence insights, sourcing strategies, and action plans to mitigate risks arising out of the current pandemic situation. The insights offered by our reports will help procurement professionals streamline supply chain operations and gain insights into the best procurement practices to mitigate losses.
Major Five Corporate Meeting Cards Companies:
- American Express Co.
- Banco Santander SA
- Bank of America Corp.
- Barclays Plc
- BNP Paribas SA
Corporate Meeting Cards 2020-2024: Scope
SpendEdge presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Corporate Meeting Cards market report covers the following areas:
- Corporate Meeting Cards Market Size
- Corporate Meeting Cards Market Trends
- Corporate Meeting Cards Market Analysis
Corporate Meeting Cards Market Geographic Landscape Outlook
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
- Key leading countries
Corporate Meeting Cards Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist Corporate Meeting Cards market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the Corporate Meeting Cards market size
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in supplier behavior
- The growth of the Corporate Meeting Cards market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of Corporate Meeting Cards market vendors
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Insights
Category Pricing Insights
Cost-saving Opportunities
Best Practices
Category Ecosystem
Category Management Strategy
Category Management Enablers
Suppliers Selection
Suppliers under Coverage
US Market Insights
Category scope
Appendix
