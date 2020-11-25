Moscow & Tokyo, Nov 25, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - JSC Post Bank, a universal retail bank established by VTB Group and Russian Post, has launched JCB merchant acquiring operations. JCB cardholders now have the opportunity to withdraw cash from all ATMs of the bank (over 4,800 ATMs), as well as to pay for goods and services using Post Bank's POS terminals (over 55,000) located in the offices of the Russian Post.[1]"Post Bank is actively developing cooperation with payment systems to provide convenient payment services and tools. Thanks to the partnership with JCB, more cardholders will now be able to use our ATMs and POS-terminals," said Elena Mokhnacheva, Member of the Board, COO of Post Bank."Post Bank's ATMs and POS terminals are installed in almost all post offices throughout Russia, which is very convenient for both bank customers and JCB cardholders. We are glad that Post Bank, one of the largest universal banks in Russia, started accepting JCB cards. We are committed to providing comfortable service possible for our cardholders. Our cooperation with Post Bank is a new step forward in achieving our goals," commented Takashi Suetsugu, General Director of JCB International (Eurasia) LLC.The project was implemented with the technological support of MultiCarta, a processing company that carried out software updates, testing and coordination of work with the payment system.[1] As of November 2020.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes over 34 million merchants in the world. JCB cards are now issued in 24 countries and territories, with more than 140 million cardmembers.As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/About Post BankPost Bank is a universal retail bank established by VTB Group and Russian Post in 2016. VTB Bank and Russian Post each own 49.999993% of the bank's shares, two more shares are held by D.V. Rudenko. The Bank is developing a regional network based on Russian Post branches. According to the results of the first half of 2020, more than 19 thousand bank service points were opened in 83 regions of the Russian Federation, and the client base reached 14.6 million people.In post offices, the bank is presented in the format of sales windows with a bank employee or an employee of the Russian Post. Post Bank operates without cash centers, all operations are performed by customers using ATMs with a closed cash flow function. Post Bank is the only bank in Russia whose ATM network (more than 4,800 machines) consists entirely of such devices. The bank's website is http://www.pochtabank.ru/.ContactsJCBKumiko Kida, Ayaka NakajimaCorporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.