Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Ad-hoc: Unglaublicher Multimillionendeal! Heute heftige Zugewinne zu erwarten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 626077 ISIN: LV0000100378 Ticker-Symbol: UW3 
Stuttgart
25.11.20
08:05 Uhr
0,108 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIGAS KUGU BUVETAVA AS0,1080,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.