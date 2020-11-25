Nasdaq Riga decided on November 25, 2020 to make changes in the observation status applied to AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" (RKB1R, ISIN LV0000100378). AS "Rigas kugu buvetava" on November 24, 2020 has submitted its audited annual report of 2019. Therefore, the circumstances for which the observation status was supplemented on May 5, 2020 have ceased to exist. The observation status which was applied on May 28, 2018, June 1, 2020 and September 1, 2020 is still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.