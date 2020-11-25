As a major exporter of bikes, Taiwanese manufacturers provide nearly 70% of all the bikes for mid-range and high-end consumers around the globe. Each year, Taiwan exports about 2 million traditional bikes and mountain bikes now account for 60% of that total.

Merida's premium version of an electric mountain bike, the eONE-SIXTY, won the Taiwan Excellence Silver Award in 2020. The price, for just one, comes to nearly 10,000 Euros. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based on the data collected by Eco-Counter, a global statistics and analysis organization for people flow data, the 2019 Worldwide Cycling Index showed an increase in recreational cycling of 3% between 2017 and 2018. It is generally believed that with the growing popularity of eco-friendly recreational activities around the globe, leisure cycling activities will lead to an ever increasing demand for bicycles. In particular, mountain biking and cyclocross biking, which give cyclists a great sense of achievement by helping them to conquer challenging mountain terrain at high speed, are coming to be regarded as mainstream recreational biking activities.

Mountain bikes (MTBs) were created in the 1970s and the major characteristics of such bikes include rough tires and shock-absorbing front forks; these enable MTBs to conquer any and all terrain. Over the past few decades, the mountain bike has greatly evolved and can now be divided into two categories: suspension bikes and full-suspension mountain bikes.

Mountain bikes have long been viewed as the most popular bicycle category and have dominated the bicycle market since the 1980s and 1990s. There may have been an increasing demand for road bikes in Asian countries, especially in Taiwan, over the past few years yet mountain bikes are still the kings of the hill in the U.S., Taiwan's main export market.

Taiwan's top manufactures meet the needs as the high-end market in the mountain bike and cyclocross bikes industry continues to expand

Mountain and cyclocross bikes are mainly for unpaved, bumpy roads and rugged terrain. Therefore, the process to build them is rather complicated and all parts need to be of the best quality. Giant and Merida, have always been highly regarded in producing mountain and cyclocross bicycles with Giant's Stance, XTC and Reign, as well as Merida's BIG NINE5000 and ONE TWENTY7000 mountain bikes being very popular among cyclists across the world.

Other examples like, VOLANDO and BESV have been recognized with international awards for their outstanding products. Among them all, the TRS2 smart mountain bike launched by BESV won the 2020 Taiwan Excellence Award for advanced manufacturing techniques such as its hydroformed lightweight frame, CNC machining, and gravity casting, which significantly increase the strength and performance of the bike.

As well as some bicycle components manufacturers such as NOVATEC wheel hubs, and the professional tires produced by KENDA and Maxxis are also internationally renowned in mountain biking circles.

